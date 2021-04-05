Panthers trade three draft picks for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold

FILE – New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold rolls out to pass against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., in this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo. The 23-year-old quarterback was considered an untouchable player on the roster only a year ago. General manager Joe Douglas has backed off that stance, though, and it could signal a major change at the position as free agency and the NFL draft approach. “I will answer the call if it’s made,” Douglas said Wednesday, March 3, 2021, when asked if he’d listen to offers for Darnold from other teams. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Carolina Panthers have traded three draft picks for New York Jets starting quarterback Sam Darnold, the team announced on Monday.

The Panthers will send New York a 2021 sixth-round pick (226), and a 2022 second-round and fourth-round draft pick.

In return, Carolina will receive Darnold, who was the Jets third overall pick in the 2018 draft, and turns 24 in June.

According to CBS Sports, the Panthers will exercise his fifth-year option for an $18.8 million cap hit in 2022.

The Panthers have been rumored to be in the market for a quarterback all offseason after a rough first season for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who signed a three-year, $63 million deal with the team last offseason.

Unless Bridgewater is traded, he will now have to compete with Darnold for the starting job.

Last season, Darnold completed 27-of-364 passes for 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions for a 72.7 QB rating.

In 38 career games, Darnold completed 59.8 percent of his passes, throwing for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.

Darnold will also be reunited with receiver Robby Anderson. The two played with each other from 2018-19 in New York.