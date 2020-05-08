Panthers release 2020 schedule, starting at home

An exterior view of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Tim Steadman/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers have released their 2020 schedule, with their first game starting at home for the second year in a row.

They’ll be opening up against the Raiders and ending the season with the division-rival Saints.

There was speculation the NFL would load the start of the season with non-conference matchups, placing most divisional games toward the end of the year in case the COVID-19 pandemic affects the start of the season, but that didn’t turn out to be the case.

The Panthers only one divisional matchup in the season’s final six weeks.

FULL SCHEDULE

Besides their traditional run of games against the NFC South, the Panthers will also face the entire NFC North and AFC West. In week 9, they’ll travel to Kansas City to face off against the reigning Super Bowl champs.

In the preseason, the Panthers have the Jaguars, Patriots, Ravens, and Steelers, hosting Jacksonville and Pittsburgh and traveling to New England and Baltimore.

The NFL is planning to play the full 2020 season as scheduled, but there will be increased protocols and safety measures for teams and fans to comply with government regulations.

The league says they’re prepared to make necessary adjustments to the schedule based on the advice of medical professionals and public health officials.