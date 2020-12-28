Panthers reduce seating capacity for final home game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers will be lowering their stadium capacity to 1,500 in their final home game of the season at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday versus the New Orleans Saints, the team announced Monday.

The Panthers were allowed 5,200 fans at home games this season to follow the N.C. guidance of having 7 percent attendance in stadiums but received permission to have up to 5,800 the last two home games.

The decision to reduce capacity was made in collaboration with local government and public health officials. In-bowl attendance will be limited to families and friends of the Panthers and Saints. Some private suits will be open.

“This decision was made as a result of an ongoing conversation with local government and public health officials and a review of the latest COVID-19 data and guidance,” said Mark Hart, Tepper Sports & Entertainment vice president and chief operating officer. “As we have done throughout this season, we look forward to providing a safe and enjoyable game day experience for all those in attendance.”

PSL owners who purchased a ticket for the game will have the option to receive a refund or apply payment to their 2021 invoice. An automatic refund of all single game ticket purchases through Ticketmaster will be applied to the same method of payment used to purchase the tickets within 30 days of the announcements.

