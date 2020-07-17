Panthers PSL owners skeptical over season plans

Panthers will allow limited number of fans at games this season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- We’re getting a clearer picture of what Panthers games will look like inside of Bank of America Stadium this season. At the forefront of fans, being allowed in are PSL owners.

It’s a tough decision for Panther fans right now. FOX 46 spoke with multiple PSL owners who opted in to the changes and some who are still skeptical about being exposed to the virus.

The cheers won’t be as loud anymore and the stands won’t be as full after the Panthers decided to limit home games to PSL owners for the time being, allowing them to opt-in or out for the 2020 season.

“When he passed, he left me his PSL. So my husband and I have had them for five years,” PSL owner Lindsay Thomas said.

For Panthers fans like Lindsay Thomas, being a PSL owner is tradition. Her father handed down his ownership to her family. With coronavirus altering the season, fans have to choose been health and tradition.

“Numbers are not great right now that the spread is happening, but I’m still hopeful that we can get going in a direction that makes it possible to at least attend some of the games,” Jeffrey Brooks PSL owner

“I know the NFL and the teams are all making it a priority, so I don’t feel like I will feel at a large risk because of all the precautions,” said Nicole Doby, another PSL owner.

If PSL owners opt-in they’ll have an opportunity to select from predetermined home games, and if an owner opts-out the 2020 season, they can get a full refund or use a credit towards the 2021 season.

Caroline Jonker says the panthers gave a fair option to owners – but she’s keeping a close eye on safety measures.

“I live with someone that has those underlying conditions. So if I don’t feel safe I won’t be going, but in the meantime I’ve opted-in,” Jonker said.

PSL owners have until July 22 to make a final decision. The Panthers did note once you select your seats for the season, you can’t opt out.