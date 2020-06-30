Panthers PSL owners get bill for season that remains in doubt

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– Carolina Panthers Permanent Seat License owners received an invoice for the 2020 season – even though they may not be allowed to attend the games.

“I hope we have football this year,” said Anna Stancil, a PSL owner for two years, who says she bleeds black and blue. “I’ve been a Panthers fan since they came here in 1995.”

In a letter, the team’s president thanked PSL owners for their patience.

“As a reminder, if a game is cancelled and cannot be rescheduled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending,” said president Tom Glick, “PSL Owners will have the option to apply credit to a future ticket purchase or request a full refund for the impacted event.”

“Do you feel that’s a fair way to go about it?,” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.

“I think so,” said Stancil. “I also think if people want to cancel their PSL’s or say, ‘No I don’t want to pay this season,’ that could possibly be another avenue that could take.”

Stancil says she doesn’t like that Cam Newton is leaving – “I don’t like it but I’m not surprised,” she said – but mostly, she just wants to watch a game again. Preferably, in person.

“I love the energy when I got to the stadium,” she said, wearing a Panthers jersey. “I’ve always loved the players. Of course, the colors are the best in the NFL. And, I love being around family and friends and supporting the team.”

She often takes her daughter to games.

“I think that they’re in a tough position because there are so many questions with how COVID is affecting the world right now,” she said. “As a business, they’re working so they can possibly have people in the stands so I understand having a bill.”

As the number of COVID-19 cases rises across the Carolinas, and the country, it’s unclear how the 2020 NFL season will unfold and if, or when, fans will be allowed to attend. Stancil says it feels “weird” paying for a season that is still in jeopardy. But, like most football fans during the offseason, hope springs eternal.

“I went ahead and decided I was just going to pay my bill anyway,” she said. “Because if we have a season I would like to be there.”

FOX 46 reached out to officials with the Panthers but did not immediately hear back.