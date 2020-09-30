Panthers prepare for return of fans with new air quality system

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In just a matter of days, Panthers fans will return to Bank of America Stadium, but there’s more than just excitement in the air. The team is also keeping score of the air quality to keep fans safe.

Just over 5,000 fans will be allowed inside Bank of America Stadium for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Full capacity is about 75,000 fans, but the governor’s order only allows the stadium to be at seven percent.

The Panthers are putting in some new safety measures around the stadium to get ready for the first game with fans.

Bank of America Stadium won’t be nearly this packed on Sunday, but for the first time this season, fans will be allowed inside and the Panthers want to clear the air about what they’re doing to keep fans safe during the pandemic.

“What we also did is look to the buildings themselves and looking at the air quality and if you think about it, that’s one of the biggest areas about how COVID-19 can be re-transmitted,” said Patrick Hogan, who works with Honeywell.

The Panthers hired Honeywell to put in filters around the stadium that the company says block viruses, bacteria and even dust from getting into the air.

They’re also using other technology to clean and disinfect the air especially in enclosed areas like the concession stands, VIP boxes and ticket areas.

“We’re also looking at sensors that can measure things like carbon dioxide like the air you and I are breathing out. We can measure those molecules carbon dioxide and that’s kind of an indicator for just how fresh is the air. So it’s not measuring COVID per say, but it’s telling you that if you have a higher concentration, it means that the air quality is starting to get stale, there’s a lot of reused air so now you can turn on the air to clean that up and actually refresh that,” Hogan said.

A dashboard will be used to keep score of the air quality before fans come to the stadium.

“It basically tells you, at a glance, just how safe you area. It’s just a simple score and a green, red, yellow traffic light system, and it takes all the data from touchpoints and sensors from around the building and puts it into a very intuitive number and visualization.”

The Mecklenburg County Health Department tells FOX 46 that “airflow and air quality is involved in the prevention of transmission of COVID-19.”