Panthers players take part in ‘Justice Walk’ through south Charlotte neighborhoods

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Several Panthers players including Shaq Thompson, Tre Boston, Andrew Smith, Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz took part in a “Justice Walk” through the neighborhoods of Dilworth and Myers Park this week.

On Thursday, we had a chance to hear from those guys for the first time since the event. Linebacker Shaq Thompson was the one who took it upon himself to get the group together.

The players felt as leaders in the community it was important to be involved, not just to voice their concerns with the state of the country, but also to listen to the others involved in hopes they can help enact change.

Linebacker Andre Smith says Panthers owner David Tepper called him personally to say how much he appreciates him being a part of the movement and that he needs to make sure he continues to voice his opinions and keeps the movement going.