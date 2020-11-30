Panthers place DE Gross-Matos on COVID-19 list

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Carolina Panthers

(AP) – The Carolina Panthers have placed starting rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos on the COVID/reserve list following Sunday’s 28-27 loss to the Vikings.

Gross-Matos has played in eight games with three starts and has registered 1.5 sacks among his 16 tackles, two quarterback hits, and has forced one fumble.

The Panthers (4-8) have a bye this week and players aren’t required to return to team headquarters until next Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral