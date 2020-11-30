Panthers place DE Gross-Matos on COVID-19 list

(AP) – The Carolina Panthers have placed starting rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos on the COVID/reserve list following Sunday’s 28-27 loss to the Vikings.
Gross-Matos has played in eight games with three starts and has registered 1.5 sacks among his 16 tackles, two quarterback hits, and has forced one fumble.
The Panthers (4-8) have a bye this week and players aren’t required to return to team headquarters until next Monday.
