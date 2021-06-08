Panthers owner Tepper hints that a new stadium will be needed, wants community to ‘want’ it

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – As it stands, Bank of America Stadium is one of the oldest stadiums in the NFL. It’ll be 25-year-old this September since it opened.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper isn’t exactly saying they ‘need’ a new one but there is a strong hint.

“At some point that building will fall down,” Tepper said Tuesday.

Tepper was surrounded by reporters in Rock Hill after he and his wife made a $700,000 donation to a special needs park.

Tepper was peppered with questions on what exactly is happening a few miles north.

“I’m not building a stadium alone,” he said. “The community is going to have to want it.

Charlotte City councilman Malcolm Graham heard Tepper’s words and says in many ways, he may be right.

“The goal is the timing,” Graham responded. “The when and where and to what extent?”

The actual timeline might not be happening quickly but it is on the list.

“The 2040 comprehensive plan, the budget, the source of income discrimination task force,” Graham added.

There’s a lot on Tepper’s timeline, too. Between all the talk of this, there’s also the MLS team, the Panthers facility in Rock Hill, along with a number of other projects that have the backing or support of Tepper.

For the moment, things are running smoothly.

“We’re trying to make the building we have the best one we have,” he said. “We’re going to try and make some changes.”

But even city leaders know what’s at stake.

“We need to continue to play NFL games in Uptown Charlotte, for the long term,” Graham said.