Panthers ‘fine’ with limited stadium capacity, ‘prepared’ for more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– This weekend the Carolina Panthers will welcome 5,240 fans back to Bank of America Stadium with added safety measures in place.

“We emphasize health and safety,” said Panthers president Tom Glick, “and that people have a great time.”

The team has been planning for this since March, Glick said, even if they were hoping for more fans.

“This will be a great first outing for us to work through all the new protocols, and all the new systems,” said Glick at a virtual news conference Thursday. “So, 5,240 fans suits us just fine. We’re focused on doing a great job overall. And for all of those fans, if in the future we’re able to have more fans, we know we’ll be prepared for that.”

This comes three weeks after a Kansas City fan attended a game and then tested positive. Ten people had to be quarantined. Panthers Security Director Eddie Levins downplayed the risk.

“There is always a possibility of people coming in contact with someone who has COVID. There is no 100 percent cure,” said Levins, who said the team’s planning will mitigate risk. “The one, or two cases, when you have a crowd that size, you’re probably more apt to get it at the restaurant or going to the mall than going to an open-air stadium and getting infected.”

Team officials say if a fan communicates they tested positive, that would be reported to the County to begin contact tracing. If a fan experiences symptoms at the game, they will be isolated for contact tracing.

Fans attending will be required to wear face masks, have their temperatures checked, and be seated in “pods” of two to five people. At least two seats will separate groups. The stadium will also be cashless and mobile food ordering will be available. The concourse will also be divided to allow for social distancing.

At a news conference announcing Phase 3, Gov. Roy Cooper said while there is less risk of contracting the virus outdoors, there is still a risk.

“There’s still risk there when people stand close together,” he said, “they don’t have masks.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Given that indoor seating in bars is still prohibited and mass gatherings are restricted to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors, FOX 46 asked if anyone from the team pressured the governor or local health officials to allow fans back inside.

“The governor has a really difficult job and there’s a lot of interest to manage,” said Glick. “So, we’re just grateful to be at this point and to figure out a way with them, with Mecklenburg County and with the city, to get started on Sunday. So, we’re thankful, we’re ready, and we’re going to do a great job.”

FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant pressed Glick a second time if anyone from the team put pressure on state or local officials to bring fans back.

“We have a great relationship with Governor Cooper and his office, and his staff, like we do here with Mecklenburg County and the city of Charlotte,” said Glick. “And, we’ve had a great collaborative process with them to get to this point. It’s never easy when you’re doing things for the first time. And I think we’ve gotten to the right result. And we know that all eyes are going to be on us and we’re ready for it.”

FOX 46 has put in an open records request with the governor’s office and health officials for its contact with the team leading up to the decision to bring fans back.

It is unclear if social distancing measures will be enforced outside of the stadium as fans line up to enter. Fans are encouraged to enter the stadium at the specific gate listed on their mobile ticket.

Read more about what fans can expect on game day here.