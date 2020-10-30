Panthers fans say they’re comfortable in the stands, despite pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Carolina Panthers fans are still adjusting to fewer people in the stands.

“Normally like, people are like lining the streets, they have crazy hair, face painted. It’s like such a different atmosphere.”

Thursday night was the first time Rebecca Aeten has made her way to the Bank of America Stadium this season. She said the last time she had been to the stadium, it wasn’t as spaced out as it is now and there were more activities.

It’s only been a few weeks since the Panthers opened their doors to fans.

Hamilton Boxberger, said he initially planned to go to an earlier game this season, but it didn’t work out.

“Once I saw that I had an opportunity to go to the game, I was very excited,” he said.

For weeks, FOX 46 has shown how the Panthers are helping nearly 5,200 fans stay safe. We got a look at the sanitizing robot that kills the SARS-COV-2 strand, the stadium has put COVID-19 warning signs at the gate. They’ve also mandated masks for entry.

“They got a bunch of sanitization stuff everywhere, mask required, stuff like that,” Aaron McDaniel explained. “So I feel pretty comfortable.”

Even with most people practicing safety, COVID-19 cases are increasing throughout the state, but fans believe it’s too early to know if stadiums will have to shut their doors again.

“We’ve never experienced anything like this is modern history. So we’re just trying to take this a week at a time, a month at a time and see what we need to do,” fan Frank Clide said.

