Pandemic puts fall sports up in the air for schools, universities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- COVID-19 is having a big impact on fall sports, and there are questions about which teams will get to play.

Johnson C. Smith University won’t have students playing any sports this fall. The decision for JCSU not to have any fall sports came down from the athletic conference they belong to, CIAA.

Other colleges like UNC-Charlotte, which are part of another conference, are forging ahead with practice until they are told otherwise.

Right now, the Charlotte 49ers have started voluntary workouts, but it’s not exactly business as usual. The head coach stays at home and hasn’t met some of the players face to face yet this season. Players are being asked to social distance and wipe down all equipment during practice.

“The biggest thing is making sure we educate our players on how important it is to not only do what we are asking them to do in the building but also outside the building,” head coach Will Healy said.

Right now, the plan is for the 49ers to play this fall unless they are told otherwise.

Athletics at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools remain delayed due to COVID-19. Practice was scheduled to start July 6, but in a statement the district says there are still a lot of unanswered questions on how to keep athletes safe, so school leaders say until there is more guidance, athletics are on hold.

In South Carolina, several high schools told me they are still waiting for the high school league to make a decision on fall sports schedules, but practices have started at most schools, with strict social distancing guidelines.

Last month fort mill high school stopped football practices for a week after someone tested positive for COVID-19. FOX 46 has been told practice has since restarted and there were no other positive cases.