Pandemic pets: Pet shops seeing more abandoned reptiles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- At Cold Blooded and Bizarre, exotic reptiles take up nearly every inch of the store located on Central Avenue in Charlotte.

“We have everything,” co-owner Patrick Kamberos said.

Some of the animals are rescued from individuals who decided they could no longer take care of them,.

“There was an increase in people wanting to add pets to their home, being stuck at home, they wanted things to interact with, look at, and enjoy, but we also saw a surge of rescues and relinquished animals coming in,” Kamberos said.

Last year, the shop said it received 337 rescue calls, more than double compared to pre-pandemic.

“It was almost one a day,” Kamberos said.

One of those calls came from a mother who stumbled upon an injured green tree iguana while walking with her daughter in a park off South Boulevard.

“They were going for a walk in the park, they found this lizard. They thought it was dead, got closer to it and it started moving a little bit, so they brought it to us,” Kamberos said. “Instead of taking it to the exotic vet and incurring a lot of vet bills, owners probably just dumped him in the park.”

Industry experts say pet abandonment has always been an issue, but the pandemic has made it worse.

Because North Carolina does not stay warm year-round, a lot of abandoned exotic animals will die off, but those that do survive in the wild could impact the local ecosystem.

“Environmentally, they are going to have the impact of out-competing some of our native species. Species that are already imperil in the state may face more challenges to find food, to find shelter,” UNC State Herpetology student Mariah Mims said.

As for the rescued lizard, Kamberos says she made a quick recovery, despite losing her two front feet.

“She is very healthy,” Kamberos said. “She’s not the friendliest lizard in the world, but I can’t really blame her. If someone burned my fingers off, I would probably not be the happiest camper either.”

Before purchasing your next pet, industry experts recommend asking yourself if you have the means to properly take care of it.