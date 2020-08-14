Pandemic forces early flu shot roll out, CDC warns August may be too early for vaccination

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The flu shot is now available in several locations across Charlotte.

CVS Pharmacy tells FOX 46 the vaccine is now available at locations nationwide, including in North Carolina. The CDC says the flu vaccine is expected to break records this year with an estimated 194-198 million doses of the vaccine available.

But is right now too early to get your flu vaccine? According to the CDC it is. FOX 46 found the following statement on the CDC website:

“Getting vaccinated in July or August is too early, especially for older people, because of the likelihood of reduced protection against flu infection later in the flu season.”



CVS Pharmacy says because of the COVID-19 pandemic they are expecting to give out double the amount of doses of the flu vaccine compared to last season. Doctors are urging everyone to get a flu shot to prevent overcrowded hospitals and medical clinics in the fall.



CVS is taking precautions during the pandemic. Anyone receiving a flu shot will be asked to fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire and have their temperature checked. Customers will also be required to wear a face covering. The person administering the shot will be wearing PPE.



This fall people who visit the doctors office are also expected to have the opportunity to have a flu and COVID-19 combination test, using just one swab.



“With just one swab or sample, combination tests can be used to get answers to Americans faster. This efficiency can go a long way to providing timely information for those sick with an unknown respiratory ailment,” said FDA Commissioner, Dr. Stephen Hahn.



The FDA approved a third COVID-19/Flu test in July.