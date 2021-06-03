Pandemic brings small business boom to Charlotte

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Behind the shadow of local businesses closing, others found the opportunity of a shutdown to build their livelihood from the ground up.

Charlotte City leaders say there is a silver lining to the economic crash we witnessed during the pandemic.

Historically speaking, whenever there is a disruption to the economy, a boom of small businesses follows, and that’s exactly what’s happening here in Charlotte.

Headlines of businesses closing up shop for good became the norm during the midst of the pandemic, but that’s all starting to change.

“I started my cake business in 2019 and I was so busy doing wedding cakes,” Miri Nadler said.

Calls came to an abrupt stop when mass gathering were no longer an option.

“Once the pandemic hit, all of my weddings got canceled, I had to kind of re-group,” Nadler said.

Like millions of others in the food industry, Nadler went months without work, forcing her to close the Raleigh-area shop. Economic development experts say historically, free time sparks a lot of reflection.

“It absolutely gave people the space because whether they had to look at another form of income, maybe they had that creative space to do the things that they always wanted to do,” City of Charlotte Economic Development assistant director Holly Eskridge said.

The City of Charlotte’s Economic Development Department works directly with business owners and entrepreneurs. They can’t give us exact number of how many new businesses have popped up in the last year, but say there has been a trend of new start-ups.

“I absolutely think it is because of the disruption of COVID,” said Eskridge.

Now in Matthews, Nadler says business has been different.

“So far, we have been profitable here,” Nadler said.

She got a fresh start in March when she opened 10 Bloom Cakes in Matthews.

“It is wonderful to see people stop in the window and see my cakes and say, ‘oh I need to come in and I need to see what she is doing.’”

Of course, opening a new business can be stressful. Experts say it usually takes two to three years depending on the industry to know if your business is going to make it long-term.