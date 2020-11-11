Pancreatic cancer survivor sends message of hope to others in wake of Alex Trebek’s death

CLOVER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- This week the world lost a television legend. Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 80. It is the same disease Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and civil rights activist John Lewis also died from.

Daryl Johnson of Clover, South Carolina fought the same cancer. He survived and he knows he is the exception, when you consider the numbers.

Pancreatic cancer is the world’s toughest cancer with a five-year survival rate of just 10 percent. There is no early detection test for pancreatic cancer and few effective treatments are available.

“I’m grateful that I have more days ahead,” Johnson said.

There was a time when Johnson did not think he would see another holiday season.

“It’s been a long road.”

It all started two years ago when Johnson began experiencing pain in his left side.

“I couldn’t sleep from the pain, but I thought maybe it was an intestinal thing. I didn’t expect it to be pancreatic cancer.”

Doctors said it was stage four. The cancer had metastasized and moved to his liver. He was told it was too late for surgery, which is the only true cure.

“We actually went to four different cancer institutes. The first three were basically the same thing, sorry for your luck. We ended up at Johns Hopkins eventually.”

Eventually John Hopkins in Baltimore agreed to the high-risk surgery and high dose radiation. Johnson is still undergoing chemo, but is happy to say he is cancer free.

“I’m probably close to 90 percent. I was out [in the yard] the other day with a large leaf blower.”

He is one of the lucky ones. According to the Pancreatic Cancer Network, in 2020, an estimated 57,600 people will be diagnosed with the disease and approximately 47,050 will die.

“It’s a very aggressive disease. There is really no good screening for the general population. By the time you get symptoms, it is usually an advanced tumor. That is why this disease has been so deadly,” says Dr. Wyatt Fowler.

Dr. Fowler is a surgical oncologist with Novant Health. He says symptoms include unexplained weight loss.

“One of the most classic symptoms is jaundice, turning yellow. People who have upper abnormal pain without a good explanation.”

Dr. Fowler says they have made great strides with many cancers, but with pancreatic cancer, they’re making baby steps.

“We are seeing benefits, surgery plus chemotherapy either before or after surgery, increasing the chances of being a long-term survivor.”

Meantime, Johnson urges people to never give up.

“There are other avenues. Just because the first oncologist you go to says there is nothing we can do, maybe that’s not true.”

He thanks god and his family for giving him the strength to stay positive and persevere.

“It could go either way, but ‘m hopeful that I’ll get to watch my grand children grow up.”

Dr. Fowler says only about 20 percent of people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer are candidates for surgery. He says for 80 percent of people diagnosed, their tumors have already spread beyond the point of surgery being an option.

