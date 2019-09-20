Skip to content
Pages Pep Rally
Page’s Pep Rally: Annual tradition at Cuthbertson High School
Video
Page’s Pep Rally: Event kicks off with Jason Harper’s daughters!
Video
Getting to know the students of West Lincoln High School
Video
Nick Kosir busts some moves during Page’s Pep Rally
Video
Sadie Hawkins proposal captured on live TV
Video
West Lincoln High football players play weather trivia
Video
CHS Homecoming Court!
Video
Concord High School Cheer Squad
Video
Page’s Pep Rally kicks off Friday morning at Concord High School
Video
Students drop some major dance moves at Hopewell High School
Video
Hopewell High School’s Cheer Squad
Video
Hopewell High School’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps
Video
Page’s Pep Rally kicks off at Hopewell High School in Huntersville
Video
Page’s Pep Rally: Who is the loudest, most spirited class?
Video
Page’s Pep Rally: North Lincoln High School Cheer Squad
Video
Teachers Getting Results
Independence High School teacher continues working with students, considers virtual prom
Video
Teachers Getting Results: Local elementary school teacher encourages students to social distance through song
Video
Rock Hill teen charged with deliberately coughing on officers
Don’t fall for it: Stimulus check phone scams on the rise
Video
Good Day Charlotte
CMS Teacher of the Year Candidate: Ms. Darling
Video
Mustaches For Meals
Video
Sex and Safety during the pandemic
Video
Teacher of the Year Candidate – Ms. Carter
Video
Do Good Week with Share Charlotte
Video
Trending Stories
Gov. McMaster issues ‘Work or Home’ order, limiting activities
Video
National Guard helping NC residents with stockpile supplies, protection from cyber-attacks
Video
Man arrested after high-speed chase claimed he was teaching dog to drive
Generous FedEx driver goes above and beyond for terminally ill customer
Brother takes sister to daddy-daughter dance after father stands her up for second time
