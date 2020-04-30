Packed flights leave some worried about airline’s protective guidelines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On Friday, new safety and cleaning routines go into effect for many airlines, but despite that, flight attendants tell FOX 46 they’re still scared to fly.

Video shows a packed flight that has many flight attendants worried during this pandemic. One attendant FOX 46 spoke to says right now, their job is risky.

Days ago, Erin Strine tweeted a video showing a packed flight from JFK in New York to Charlotte–no room for passengers to social distance.

Well silly me thinking that an airline would adhere to social distancing guidelines. Currently abroad a nearly full @AmericanAir flight and I’ve never felt less safe or cared for in my entire life pic.twitter.com/sx5STfHKBI — erin strine (@ErinStrine) April 25, 2020

“It’s been stressful. Trying to make sure you have everything together. Trying to makes sure you’re mentally prepared. Trying to keep that smile on to make sure you’re there for your passengers because the number one priority for us is safety and to be there for them,” another flight attendant said.

Tonight, flight attendants across the country are speaking out. Some say passenger safety is a priority… While Strine says on this flight she never felt less safe or cared for in her life.

“We reassure the passengers that were here for their safety. About that flight that was packed traveling through Charlotte. That possibly happened because the airline canceled a number of flights and so many cancellation of flights they basically rolled those over to the next flight.”

While that could be the case, Sara Nelson, who is the president of the association of flight attendants is asking the department of health to suspend leisure travel. Flight attendants say they’re noticing that to be the biggest problem.

“Ticket prices right now during this pandemic are ridiculously low and people are just booking tickets just to travel to get to their destination. Whether it’s essential or it may not be. That’s another reason planes are packed too because ticket costs have [gone] down so low for people to purchase.”

So, with all of that being said. Some of the major airlines like JetBlue and Delta have come out and said that they will require the pilots and flight attendants to wear a mask while at work. Planes will also be taken out of rotation for cleaning each night.