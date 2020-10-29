Overgrown brush, trees in Gaston County force blind woman, guide dog onto street

STANLEY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A legally blind woman says she risks her life every time she simply goes on a walk.

Renee Abernathy and her newest guide dog, Seamus, try to get in five miles of walking a day. Abernathy was born with Achromatopsia; it means she can’t see color at all and has decreased vision. To her, FOX 46 anchor Morgan Frances looked like this, “I can see you now as a shape. I probably couldn’t tell if you have glasses on or not,” Abernathy said.

Seamus lets her know when things are in her way.

“Those are horrible,” she said as she stepped over rocks lining a neighbor’s driveway. “They just put those there recently too; I don’t know why.”

A little farther down the road, she encountered a pile of leaves. “Somebody’s got leaves here,” she said to herself. “Let’s go the other way,” she said as she coaxed Seamus.

Abernathy takes it all in stride, but there’s one area on Old Mt Holly Rd. in Stanley that she has an issue with. It’s where the road meets S Main St.

“Forces me and the dog out into the highway,” she said.

The trees are overgrown, and there’s no place to walk, but in the street. Trucks have gotten dangerously close to hitting her.

“Something needs to be done here,” she said, “This should not be this way. I could be killed.”

When she called for a straight answer, she got taken in circles.

“I talked to Stanley first, and they referred me to the Department of Transportation,” she said, “who told me it’s Stanley’s issue and Stanley told me it’s the Department of Transportation’s issue.”

Abernathy is not asking for much; ideally, she’d love a sidewalk!

“but, you know, that’s a pipe dream,” she said with a chuckle.

FOX 46 did a bit of digging. The area that’s overgrown seems to belong to two separate lots. We tried, unsuccessfully to reach the owners. The actual street is a state-maintained road. We will reach out to NCDOT to see who is responsible, if anyone, for keeping the stretch clear.

