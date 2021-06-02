Overcrowded Chesterfield County animal shelter gets 3 weeks for adoptions before pets euthanized

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)— The Chesterfield County Council voted for a three-week adoption turnaround for dogs and cats at the county shelter. After three weeks shelter employees are required to euthanize the pets.

This ordinance isn’t new to the shelter though, it has been around since 2012. The previous director of the shelter did not comply with the ordinance and refused to euthanize the animals.

The county council held a meeting Wednesday morning and public comment was heated.

“I can only say that if I were involved in county government I would resign my position before playing politics at the expense of the lives of living breathing beings that desperately needed help.”

The Chair of the Animal Services Committee says they are not putting a death sentence on these animals, the county is also adding funding and services to get them forever families.

“You have to do things in order to progress, and I’m sorry you can’t save them all, but we will do everything in our power to save as many of them as we can,” said Curtis, the Chair of the Animal Services Committee.

Curtis said the shelter will be adding extra hours and will also allow Pitt bulls to be adopted.

“In the long run it’s not going to be their decision anyway, it’s going to be the vet’s decision on when an animal is euthanized.”