Over one million dollars worth of drugs seized in Greenville Co. bust

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – More than ten pounds of drugs worth over one million dollars were seized in a Greenville County bust on Thursday, investigators said.

The Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), along with SLED and the Greenville DEA Field Office were investigating a multi-state drug operation that was reported to be distributing heroin into Greenville County.

According to a release from the DEU, at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, officers notified the DEU that a vehicle that was reportedly transporting drugs had arrived at a public location near Haywood Rd.

DEU conducted a search of the vehicle and found a firearm as well as more than ten pounds of drugs that had been pressed into five kilo bricks. Lab results identified that the kilos consisted of fentanyl, tramadol, along with an unidentified substance.

Commander Bart McEntire of the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional DEU stated that, “Tramadol is a narcotic substance used to treat moderate to severe pain with the ability to cause seizures if taken in high doses. Fentanyl, an opioid narcotic, can kill someone using a dose the size of a pencil head. It is a highly dangerous and addictive drug.”

McEntire stated that one person was arrested, and that the multi-state investigation is ongoing.