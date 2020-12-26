Over $300,000 offered as reward for info into downtown Nashville explosion suspect

Photo of the RV that exploded Christmas morning in Nashville (Source: Metro Nashville Police)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Over $300,000 has been raised as a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect involved in an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

Originally, Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. offered a $10,000 reward for information that they eventually raised to $25,000.

FOX Sports host Clay Travis also pledged $10,000 toward the reward for information.

I’m pledging an additional $10k for information leading to the arrest of the downtown Nashville bomber. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 25, 2020

Late Friday afternoon, Camping World CEO and CNBC personality Marcus Lemonis pledged $250,000 as a reward for information.

. @MNPDNashville @JohnCooper4Nash I would like to put up a $250,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction inside of your process, of the this Nashville incident. We can’t have our streets terrorized like this. #horror pic.twitter.com/k9fNjRjklZ — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) December 25, 2020

The owners of Lewis Country Store also pledged $20,000 towards the reward.

@lewis_store and @RealMattWalter (MUSIC CITY PROUD BOYS) ARE OFFERING A $20,000.00 REWARD LEADING TO THE ARREST & CONVICTION OF THE NASHVILLE BOMBING SUSPECT.

IT IS A SHAME THAT THIS HAPPENED ON CHRISTMAS DAY OR ANY DAY AS A MATTER OF FACT!

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Lewis Country Store (@lewis_store) December 26, 2020

At around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, an RV exploded near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street.

Police say officers were initially in the area investigating a shots fired call when the explosion happened. Three people have been taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. The explosion is believed to have been an intentional act.

Access to downtown is restricted as authorities continue to investigate.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the lead in the investigation. Anyone with information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

