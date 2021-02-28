Over 20 Tent City residents back to being homeless after group paying for motel runs out of money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – More than 20 former Tent City residents are back on the street.

A week ago, the county forced the homeless to leave tent city because of a rat infestation and offered them a motel room for 90 days.

Antonio Hanna and his wife went to the Super 8 Motel on Clanton Road about a week ago after Mecklenburg County health officials forced them out of tent city, but they had to pack up and be out by 11 on Sunday morning.

“It’s very stressful,” Hanna said.

The county offered around 200 people a place to stay for free but Tatiana Marquez, a member of the group Feed The Movement CLT, said some of them were left out.

The group, along with other nonprofits paid for 23 people to get a hotel room. They’ve been able to house them but ran out of money.

“What started off as ‘okay, we’ll house them for the weekend and then go back on Monday,’ turned out to be almost two weeks of us housing them because Urban Ministry and the county said that they are no longer providing vouchers to people,” Marquez said. “To house, the people that we have for 90 days is about 200,000, so if we have any generous donors out there that can cut a check for $200,000, then by all means.”

The group found a way to make the transition easier. They gave away clothes, shoes, rides, and food. Meanwhile, the question of where to go next lingers.

“The goal is to keep them housed for at least for 90 days from what the county promised and to try to get them into some kind of housing,” Marquez said.

Fox 46 called and emailed the county manager’s office to find out how many housing vouchers are left and where can these people live.

Right now, we’re still waiting on a response.

As for the people who had to leave, they’ll have to stay out of tent city or face jail time.

“We are about to try and get another room for today,” Hanna said. “I guess we are going to go back on to living our day-to-day trying to keep a room because my wife is pregnant and I’m trying to make sure we don’t be on the street at all.”