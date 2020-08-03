Outbreak identified at Catawba County long-term care facility

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Catawba County Public Health is investigating a newly identified outbreak of COVID-19.
The reported outbreak occurred at Trinity Village, where two residents and three staff members have tested positive for the virus, health officials said.
The facility is informing residents, their family members, and staff about the situation.
This is the ninth congregate-care facility outbreak identified in Catawba County. In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases.
The facility has conducted additional testing and is working closely with Public Health to ensure control measures are in place to help prevent further spread of the disease.
Catawba County Public Health said it’s in frequent communication with facility administrators and has advised the facility on cleaning and disinfection, and other best practices for infection control, such as providing meals and separating residents.