Out-of-work engineer finally gets unemployment check, 11 weeks later

WAXHAW, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 is getting results for people who are out of work and waiting on unemployment paychecks.

Last month, a building engineer in Waxhaw turned to us for help. Kenny Garreau was laid off due to the pandemic. He applied for unemployment on April 1. After waiting nearly two months, with no answer, he became frustrated.

“I totally understand that they’re overwhelmed,” he told us last month. “But, we’re too far into this now. With no income coming in, [my] savings are just about exhausted.”

FOX 46 alerted the North Carolina Division of Employment Security, which is responsible for administering unemployment insurance. Now, Garreau says he has finally received his money with back-pay – 11 weeks after he first applied.

“How helpful is this money to you right now?,” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.

“Oh, very helpful,” said Garreau. “I was able to pay some medical bills and other bills. I don’t have to worry about rent. It’ll buy me time to get back out there and hopefully get back into the workforce.”

Since March 15, more than a million people have applied for unemployment benefits in the state, with $4.1 billion paid out, according to DES. The agency says it has determined eligibility for 93 percent of claims.

Garreau says if you are still waiting, the key is to be patient but also persistent.

“Thanks FOX 46,” he said. “Thank you Matt for helping out.”

