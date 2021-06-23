Out of town thefts in Mooresville using highway to commit crimes, causing change of police tactics

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Mooresville police say crooks are using Race City, USA as a pit stop to commit crime.

Chief Ron Campurciani, with the Mooresville PD, says people are exiting Interstate 77, committing crimes, and jumping back on the interstate.

Two big box stores under a mile from Interstate 77 have been the main targets in Mooresville.

“It is common that everybody we seem to be getting in these thefts and other things are not from here,” added Campurciani. “They’re from other areas.”

The most recent theft took place on Tuesday afternoon. Three from the Greensboro area went into the Lowe’s on River Highway and tried to steal $3,000 worth of electrical wiring.

Police followed them and arrested the three as they tried to make a break for it. One tried to run on foot, the other was caught by a K-9 officer, and the third person was apprehended back at the Lowe’s store where it all started.

“If they don’t get on 77, we have a better chance of catching them with the cooperation that we have with other agencies,” added Campurciani.

A lot of people have been getting on Interstate 77. The Mooresville Police Department estimates 90% of retail thefts in the municipality are committed by people who don’t live in Mooresville.

It’s caused officers to change how they patrol the municipality. It’s called predictive policing, the department uses data to map crimes and the times they take place.

“We let technology drive us as much as we can here, and that has helped because it’s really made out response time to these incidents much quicker.”

The practice is working. Officers feel the numbers will keep going down as well.

“We’re just trying to level the playing field as much as we can and that is one way, we’ve done it,” says Campurciani.

The Mooresville department also credits their agreements with other law enforcement agencies to help catch suspects as well.