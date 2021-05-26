Out of the dark: Light installation resumes along Billy Graham parkway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Driving in the dark may be a thing of the past along Billy Graham Parkway.

Workers have resumed installing lights on both sides of the roadway by the airport.

The first phase of the project was complete in March of 2021, but there are still sections without lights and some drivers say they will avoid this stretch of road until the project is complete.

“If I could go another way to get to my destination,” added Sylvester Lindsay, from Charlotte. “I wouldn’t take it.”

The roadway has been considered dangerous since 2014 with over 50 accidents, some fatal. Having no lights may have been a contributing factor.

Evidence of work can be seen on both sides of Billy Graham, there are new poles, and holes have been dug for lighting along the Tyvola Road exit.

There was a little bit of a delay due to the pandemic, but it looks like the city once again flipped the switch and is going full steam ahead with the $1.8 million project.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Once it’s complete there will be 359 lights installed and hopefully a clearer view for drivers.

“I’d have more light to see and then I think it would also help the traffic a lot too,” says Lindsay.

The city anticipates the second phase of the project to be completed sometime in the summer of 2021.