Original Gerber baby celebrates 94th birthday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, turned 94 on Friday.

According to the company’s website, Gerber held a contest in 1928 to find a face to represent their baby food.

Many artists submitted oil paintings, but Dorothy Hope Smith, who specialized in children’s portraits and happened to be Cook’s neighbor, submitted a charcoal sketch drawn of Cook when she was just four months old. That sketch was selected.

Cook’s face appeared on Gerber products beginning in 1928 and became the official trademark in 1931.

Ann Turner Cook grew up to become an English teacher and later a mystery novelist, according to the Gerber Life website.

