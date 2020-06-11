Organization that leaked email from CEO of CPI getting backlash, hate mail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- There has been backlash coming to the man who leaked an email from the CEO of CPI Security saying the focus right now needs to be on “black on black crime” instead of racial injustice.

The executive director of Queen City Unity says the hate mail came after major corporations like the YMCA, Bojangles, the Panthers and Hornets, cut their sponsorships with CPI Security.

“You can send all the hate mail you want. People can say whatever they want but for us we need to take a stand against racism,” said Jorge Millares, Executive Director of Queen City Unity.

Queen City Unity stands on its message against racism.

“There’s always going to be somebody that says something… I’ve received several emails from people in the community.. most anonymous with racist remarks telling me to go back to my country and go back to Cuba and a whole lot more that I can’t say on the air,” said Millares.

Despite the hateful comments, Millares is still committed to the cause. He says he’s working to get black employees who quit CPI back on their feet in a healthy work environment.

“You just learn to sit back and watch and you know.. either you deal with it because it was down right wrong. Color of your skin was going to dictate where you’re going and what you’ll be,” said Nickie Agershoats, Former CPI employee.

Nickie Agershoats quit CPI a few years ago but says she felt like she would never be promoted because of her black skin.

That was never proven, but Fox 46 did find anonymous Glassdoor reviews from people who say they dealt with unresolved customer abuse from people requesting not to send “black technicians.”

Millares says he’s working day and night to find a better work environment for those who dealt with that.