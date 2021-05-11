Opinions split at City Council meeting as Lancaster police chief remains on administrative leave

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Conversations turned into confrontation at the Lancaster City Council meeting. People there were speaking about the status of the police chief.

He’s currently on paid leave. The council was supposed to decide.

Folks stood elbow-to-elbow in council chambers waiting on Lancaster City Council’s decision to keep or terminate Chief Scott Grant.

“When I first met Scott, immediately I saw a great person, a great leader and he truly cares. If you hang around with Scott for 20 minutes, you’ll see how much he cares about this town,” one neighbor said.

“He goes the extra mile for anybody, he sees something in this little town and he wants to make it better,” another echoed.

But not everybody at City Hall felt the same way.

“I don’t see how we as a city council allow Chief Grant to still be the Chief of the city,” another woman said.

And tensions flared on both sides of the situation when one woman called a group of Grant’s supporters the KKK.

The chambers had to be cleared momentarily, but when council resumed, Chief Grant had a few things to say.

“Before you go back and make the decisions, have any of you looked at my file?” he said. “It’s pretty thick after 22 or 23 years. You’ll find one disciplinary action where I wrote myself up for damaging city equipment.”

Grant says he did the best he could to improve relations and make the police department as good as it can be.

“I’m asking you to consider that before you make a determination on my career because none of you up there understand the responsibility of being the Chief of Police in this town,” Grant said. “You don’t understand walking up and seeing a 15-year-old kid with 20 bullet holes in him and knowing it’s your jobs to make sure there’s not another one there next one. It’s my job, my responsibility and I’ve done it to the best of my ability. Have I done it 100 percent right all of the time? No, I haven’t, but my heart has always been for that.”