Operation “Dixie Crystal”: Man convicted for trafficking methamphetamine from California to North and South Carolina

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A federal jury sitting in Statesville has convicted a California man for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and money laundering conspiracy following a three-day trial.

According to court documents, David Alexander Moralez, Jr., 37, of Fresno, California, worked at a shipping company in California as a mail clerk.

As trial evidence established, from 2018 to September 2019, Moralez was involved in a conspiracy to traffic narcotics from California to the East Coast. The evidence at trial demonstrated that Moralez conspired with other drug traffickers to send numerous parcels – each filled with multiple pounds of methamphetamine – via the U.S. Postal Service and FedEx from Fresno, California, to various locations throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

According to evidence presented at trial, on December 18 and 19, 2018, law enforcement in Newton, N.C. and Hickory, N.C., seized two pounds of methamphetamine during controlled buys.

In addition to trafficking narcotics, co-conspirators on the East Coast sent drug proceeds back to California via Walmart-to-Walmart transfers and bank deposits, to pay for, among other things, Moralez’s fees and expenses, according to court documents.

Moralez was ordered detained pending sentencing, at which time he faces 10 years to life in prison for the drug trafficking conspiracy and each of the distribution charges, and up to 20 years in prison for the money laundering conspiracy charge. A sentencing date has not been set.

Moralez was convicted as part of an ongoing Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation codenamed “Dixie Crystal.”

