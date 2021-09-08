Opening of Wicked brings long-awaited return of Broadway back to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – People say they’ve been waiting a long time to see the curtain rise again, and some say they will have fun but still worry about COVID.

It was all smiles and a lot of anticipation as people entered the Ovens Auditorium.

“We’ve been waiting two years to come,” said Angie Gunther from Statesville. “This was my birthday present, so it’s fabulous. Back to a little bit of normal life.”

“I’m kind of tired sitting at home watching Netflix,” added Steve Miller as he was picking up tickets. “I’ve run out of movies to watch.”

Inside, the staff with Blumenthal Performing Arts ended the countdown, one year, seven months and 13 days since the last Broadway show.

Blumenthal CEO, Tom Gabbard was happy to welcome the crowd and tell them, “This is the relaunch of Broadway here in Charlotte.”

Gabbard also honoring the men and women who worked through the pandemic, “The way they provide our needs to our health, our security, our comfort, our consolation. they have defied gravity each day, we’re so grateful.”

Charlotte is the second city for the national tour of Wicked. Elphaba and Galinda stopping in Dallas, Texas before the Queen City.

“I’m here with a friend who’s always wanted to see Wicked,” said one woman as she walked in. “It’s been kind of a shame she hasn’t been able to see that yet.”

Some were still worried that COVID may cast a spell on the crowd, but masks are required, and people say they have been vaccinated.

“I feel like I do my part and I’m going to do everything to keep my daughter and myself safe,” said Jeanne Diop.

In all, it was a magical night with plenty of selfies and a great way of returning to some normalcy.

“They have to pay their bills just like the rest of us,” added Diop. “So, if we stop it’s not going to happen.”

Wicked runs at Ovens Auditorium through October 3rd.