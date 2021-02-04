One year later: Mecklenburg County public health director reflects on pandemic progress, challenges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s been almost one year since Mecklenburg County health officials started ringing the alarm about the virus.

Back on Feb. 14, 2020, we got the first indication of COVID-19 and its potential effects on Mecklenburg County. It has been a long year since, and FOX 46’s Derek Dellinger had the chance to speak with county Health Director Gibbie Harris about that year, and also what to expect.

“The way thing that has been consistent is that change has been happening on a daily basis,” Gibbie Harris said.

And that change has been happening for almost 365 days now.

“This is an emerging issue,” Harris said back in Feb. 2020.

Within weeks of that news conference, the county saw shutdowns, remote learning, social distancing, working from home and people dying. For many, it was the moment of realization, showing how seriously the virus was going to affect our day-to-day lives.

“It’s hard to pick a moment. For me, it’s the deaths we’ve experienced in this community,” Harris said.

Harris says although the pandemic has been devastating, she’s also seen people reaching out to make positive impacts by volunteering, giving of their time and masking up to prevent the spread.

But what’s next? Harris says, right now, it’s vaccinations.

She tells FOX 46 that they are just now getting their hands on demographic data, which will set the stage for targeted vaccinations in vulnerable communities.

“The data, and the monitoring, that’s going to tell us where we’re missing, where we’ve got gaps and holes.”

But she says this will likely take a while, and perhaps even into the next school year. We’ve already heard from parents, already planning.

“We’re already preparing for next year to be remote,” parent Ashley Wiley told FOX 46.

Harris says it’s too soon to figure out what schools or full-on reopening of businesses will look like, but she’s telling people, right now, to be ready for anything.

“We don’t know what the situation is going to be 2 months from now, three months from now, next fall.”

As far as whether or not this will continue, Harris says it will depend on the variants and how many people get vaccinated. She says between 60 and 80 percent of the population need to be vaccinated for it to be effective.