One year later: Iredell County hospital honors lives lost to COVID with luminary display

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Thursday marks one year since a patient with COVID-19 was admitted to Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville. Since then, more than 800 others have battled the virus inside those walls.

“We have sung Amazing Grace to dying patients who couldn’t have family with them because they were too sick themselves,” said Kellie Roten, a nurse and the Assistant Director of the COVID wing at the hospital.

To honor the COVID patients, hospital staffers lined the front entrance to the hospital with luminaries.

86 luminaries are on display, each one represents 10 people, honoring the 860 patients they’ve treated in the last year.

One of those patients showed up to say thanks.

“For the first four days I couldn’t feel myself get better. It was just hard,” said Randy Treacy, who spent 15 days at the hospital battling pneumonia and COVID symptoms.

Treacy said he lost 40 pounds during his stay.

He credits the nurses and doctors with not only saving his life but also lifting his spirits.

“They have unbelievable dedication that most people don’t know about. Unless you’re here and see it,” Treacy said.

After the darkest year they can remember, some staffers express optimism for the future.

COVID hospitalizations are down.

Every week, thousands of people are getting vaccines.

“Every day of my life I get better,” Treacy said.