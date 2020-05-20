One year after their wedding, couple says they still don’t have video promised to them

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One year later, a newly married Charlotte couple says they haven’t received videos they paid for from a professional wedding photographer.

These are the moments Jay and Stephanie Martin want to see more of, but they won’t because they never got edited video from their wedding day.

“We are completely and utterly devastated. There were moments of my wedding that captured my deceased mom in memory and I don’t have that. It’s something I can’t replay or redo so it’s really devastating,” bride Stephanie Martin said.

This is just a small dose of what Stephanie feels. She says Charlotte-based “Reel Weddings” was contracted to shoot and return her edited wedding video a year after her wedding. May 18, 2020 made one year and all the couple has is raw footage.

“We didn’t pay for raw footage. We paid for edited videos to cherish with our family and friends and we didn’t receive that,” said Martin.

The Martins aren’t the only ones frustrated with Reel Weddings. Other brides have made complaints with the Better Business Bureau.

“This one is pretty out of the ordinary. To have no complaints over an eight-year period of time and five complaints in just a six week period of time, something happened,” said Tom Bartholomy, CEO if the Charlotte BBB.

The BBB says the martins should take the videographer to court, which is what they plan to do.

“Our anniversary was yesterday. Our one year, we were hoping to watch the videos on our anniversary and subsequently show to our kids one day and that’s something we don’t have,” groom Jay Martin said.

Memories stored away in their hearts, but physically gone and to them it seems like forever.

The owner of Reel Weddings, Joshua Swaim, reached out to FOX 46 last week. He says he is offering free hard drives to tie the couple over.