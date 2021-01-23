One transported to hospital in small plane crash into Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE, N.C (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was transported to the hospital after a small plane crashed into Lake Norman on Saturday afternoon, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says.

Emergency crews and sheriffs responded to the reported crash around 2:35 p.m. at Point of View Drive near Davidson and Mooresville.

Iredell County Sheriff’s office believes only the pilot was on board and they were transported to the hospital. The condition is currently unknown.

