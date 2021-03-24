One step closer: Several COVID restrictions being eased or eliminated Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In just a few days, North Carolina will be one step closer to normalcy. COVID-19 restrictions in North Carolina will be eased or going away altogether.

That was part of the discussion with the CMS Board of Education. Schools are an important part of this, but they are a small part of a very large and changing puzzle.

The latest executive order issued by Governor Roy Cooper is 31 pages long. Breaking it down, you’ll still have to wear a mask in public, but it is a real sign that things are slowly getting back to normal.

Starting March 26, one could fairly say it could be the beginning of the end that is, if numbers stay low.

“We can move forward with easing restrictions if we do it safely,” Gov. Cooper said.

The state, saying some places can completely reopen and that includes schools.

“Schools should return to in-class instruction to the fullest extent possible,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said.

Locally, the return to in-class instruction, while controversial, has been happening with very few issues.

The CMS Board of Education was already set to meet on going to Plan A for middle and high schools starting next month. The state’s call likely sealed the deal in the vote, which was approved.

“Balancing is all. I think we’re all on the tight wire right now, and every day another breeze from the other direction tries to blow us the other way, and we’ve managed to stay there,” Board member Rhonda Cheek said.

Schools are just part of it, though.

Starting Friday afternoon, retail stores can operate at 100 percent capacity. That means many shops may no longer have lines outside the door.

Restaurants and breweries can operate at 75 percent capacity inside and 100 percent outside also meaning more people. Bars can go 50 percent in and outside.

The main reason for these changes is fewer COVID-19 cases, although there is a worry for the variants. The cases for those have doubled in the last week. Officials say that’s why the mask mandate and social distancing and vaccines will be the norm.

“We have to maintain that balance in North Carolina. Use that dimmer switch,” Dr. Cohen said. “We can ease restrictions, but we’re not out of the woods yet.”

As for CMS and their plans, starting tomorrow, the district is giving students the chance to transfer in or out of the Full Remote Academy. Full Remote Academy students won’t be affected by any of this.

In-person classes for middle and high schools start four days a week on April 12 and five days a week on May 10.