One dies in early morning house fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person died after a house fire Friday morning that was started by an accidental cooking fire, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Firefighters removed the person from a burning home on the 1700 block of Herrin Avenue that started just before 3 a.m.

Officials said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where they died.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames and left the scene just before 5:30 a.m.

Charlotte Fire said the damage to the home is estimated to cost $15,000.

