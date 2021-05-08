One person suffers life-threatening injuries, several pets dead in south Charlotte apartment fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – An apartment fire in south Charlotte has left one person with life threatening injuries, medic and Charlotte Fire Department says.

The fire occurred at a 3-story apartment in the 1300 block of Beacon Ridge Road around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. 50 firefighters responded and 14 units were affected. The incident took an hour to control. One firefighter suffered a minor injury but returned to work.

Update Structure Fire; 1300 block of Beacon Ridge Rd; 50+ firefighters controlled incident in 60min; occupant evaluated by @MecklenburgEMS & transported priority to area hospital; firefighter with minor injury evaluated on scene & return to work; fire is under investigation. https://t.co/DDz94S9avh pic.twitter.com/BXKBOms8f2 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 8, 2021

CFD says there were several deceased pets and two cats were injured and taken by animal control, but still alive.

A second alarm was transmitted at 2:24 p.m. and medic said one person suffered serious burn injuries and transferred Atrium CMC.

Fox 46 is on the scene and more details will be provided when available. The fire is under investigation.