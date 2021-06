CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in northeast Charlotte Saturday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Vanderbrook Road near The Plaza.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

One person was declared dead on scene, according to medic.

More details will be provided when available.