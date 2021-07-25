One person killed in southwest Charlotte Sunday night, investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte, where one person was shot and killed.

The incident occurred in the 1300 block of Deep Rock Circle on Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. Police found a male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Atrium Main and was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

 Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

