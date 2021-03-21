One of two suspects shot by resident after breaking into Union County home

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect was shot early Sunday morning after breaking into a Union County home with another suspect, Union County Sheriff’s Office says.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, two men, one with a handgun, broke into an occupied home on Rock Hill Church Road.

The resident in the home ran to a bedroom, grabbed a rifle and shot at the suspects as they fled the scene.

Deputies later found out that one of the men went to Novant Matthews suffering from a gunshot wound in the thigh area.

The second suspect, 29-year-old Aaron Elijah Ross, was arrested and charged for first-degree burglary.

The suspect shot remains in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He will be charged with the same charges once released.

No charges have been filed against the resident who fired shots and the incident remains under investigation.

