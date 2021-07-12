One last ride: Friends, family honor life of motorcycle driver killed in Charlotte hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Kick stands were up one more time as close to a dozen people hopped on their motorcycles to honor one of their own.

People gathering say Cliff Chapman would give you the shirt off his back. Many rode with Chapman and say the only way to honor him is with a peaceful ride and call on the public to help find the driver who killed him.

They hit the ignition with a heavy heart because Clifton Chapman is not with them anymore.

“He was very passionate about pretty much everything he did, but motorcycles were one of his definite passions,” said L.J. Snead, the ride organizer, and co-worker. “We wanted to show love and show the city, he actually lived here off South Boulevard.”

Clifton Chapman was hit by a car on June 28 in the 2800 block of South Tryon. Police say the driver of the Honda Civic, Maynor Alexander Garcia Zelaya, fled the scene.

“I’m very angry that someone would hit him and leave him to die,” added another co-worker, Bianca Stover. “I think it is outrageous and I think that whoever did it needs to be caught.”

Investigators say Chapman died on July 7, nine days after the accident. CMPD issued warrants for the arrest of Garcia-Zelaya but have yet to locate him.

So, for now, this group writes messages to the family, lights a candle for the man they say could light up a room, and take one more ride around the city Cliff Chapman loved.

“Usually new people are scared,” added one rider. “But he was moving on it, so I take those conversations that we had and good riding. He was a good brother.”

Tears flow along with the thunder on the road. The peaceful ride may end tonight, but these riders say they want closure, people to know the community lost a great guy, and justice for the family.

“That void needs to be filled,” said Snead. “It’s just right, and the right thing to do.”

Garcia – Zelaya is facing a charge of death by motor vehicle, felony hit and run, and driving while license is revoked.

If you have information about the case, call Crime Stoppers. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest.