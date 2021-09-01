One killed, three injured, including 3-year-old in Rock Hill crash

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was killed in a two-vehicle car crash that injured three others, including a three-year-old, the Rock Hill Police Department says.

The collision occurred at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday on Springdale Road between Millhouse Drive and Spring Drive.

A Chevy Cobalt containing a driver and a 21-year-old woman passenger collided with a Honda Pilot in the roadway. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda and a three-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.