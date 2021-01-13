One killed, three injured in east Charlotte crash Wednesday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was killed in a traffic accident in east Charlotte on Wednesday that left three others injured, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

Police responded to the crash around 6:20 p.m. at North Sharon Amity Road near Wilora Lake Rd. and one person was announced deceased.

The three others are said to have non-life threatening injuries.

Follow FOX 46 Charlotte as more details are provided.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

More from Fox 46 Charlotte: