One killed, three injured in east Charlotte crash Wednesday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was killed in a traffic accident in east Charlotte on Wednesday that left three others injured, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.
Police responded to the crash around 6:20 p.m. at North Sharon Amity Road near Wilora Lake Rd. and one person was announced deceased.
The three others are said to have non-life threatening injuries.
Follow FOX 46 Charlotte as more details are provided.
