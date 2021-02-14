One killed, one injured in shooting at a Hickory event center early Sunday morning

February 14 2021 02:30 pm

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was killed and another was injured in a deadly shooting that occurred early Sunday morning, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says.

At approximately 1:06 a.m. on Valentine’s Day, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to a fight at The Stump Event Center in Hickory.

A large crowd was at the premises and two people were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

Jordan Olajuwon Ramseur, 34, from Conover, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Hickory Police Department and the North Carolina Highway Patrol assisted deputies with crowd control and securing of crime scenes.

The Catawba County Sherriff’s Office has initiated an investigation and the NC Bureau of Investigation and NC Alcohol Law Enforcement Division is also investigating.

No suspect details have been released and no charges have been filed.

More details will be available when provided.

