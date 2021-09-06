One killed in Charlotte head-on crash, alcohol suspected as factor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A man was killed in a head-on collision in north Charlotte Sunday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says.

The accident occurred in the 100 block of Parkwood Avenue near Optimist Hall when Damon Blackwell, 44, was driving a Mazda RX-8 and crashed head-on with a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by Sidi Amar Vi.

The investigation shows that Blackwell, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt and likely impaired, was speeding before entering a curve in the road to the right and went across the double yellow lanes, striking the Toyota head-on.

Blackwell was pronounced dead on the scene and Amar Vi was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Amari Vi was wearing a seat belt and wasn’t impaired.

The investigation is active and going.