One killed in Charlotte head-on crash, alcohol suspected as factor

News

by: Jason Huber

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A man was killed in a head-on collision in north Charlotte Sunday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says.

The accident occurred in the 100 block of Parkwood Avenue near Optimist Hall when Damon Blackwell, 44, was driving a Mazda RX-8 and crashed head-on with a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by Sidi Amar Vi.

The investigation shows that Blackwell, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt and likely impaired, was speeding before entering a curve in the road to the right and went across the double yellow lanes, striking the Toyota head-on.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Blackwell was pronounced dead on the scene and Amar Vi was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Amari Vi was wearing a seat belt and wasn’t impaired.

The investigation is active and going.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories