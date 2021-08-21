One killed, another injured in north Charlotte after man struck vehicle while running red light

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A man was arrested early Saturday morning following a two-vehicle accident that killed one and seriously injured another in north Charlotte, CMPD said.

Around 2:21 a.m., 29-year-old Laregis McCoy was driving a Ford Taurus after fleeing the scene of another hit-and-run he was involved in and struck a Lexus while running a red light at a high speed.

The accident occurred at the intersection of North Tryon Street, West 30th Street and Matheson Avenue.

The Lexus was crossing the intersection east from West 40th Street onto Matheson Avenue and was struck by the Ford on the passenger side.

The driver of the Lexus, Ivan Tapley Sr. was seriously injured and a female passenger on the side of the car that was hit died from her injuries later at Atrium Health. Tapley is still at the hospital.

McCoy was found lying on the ground outside his vehicle and the Ford had front-end damage. After being released from the hospital, McCoy was arrested and charged with felony death by motor vehicle, felony serious injury, DWI and aggressive driving.

The investigation into this crash is still ongoing.