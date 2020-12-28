One injured in train and oil truck collision in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responded to a train and an oil truck collision on Monday evening that left one person with serious injuries, medic said.

The collision happened at Rozzelles Ferry Road at Old Mount Holly Road around 4:30 p.m. and officers says their was property damages including an oil spill from the truck.

The injured person was transported to the hospital and the road between Toddville Rd and Old Mount Holly Rd was temporarily closed for cleanup.

