One injured in Thursday morning Uptown shooting

CHARLOTTE N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person suffered life-threatening injuries during a shooting Thursday in Uptown Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 11:45 a.m. near the 200 block of East Trade Street.

One victim had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

Detective said they are not looking for a suspect at this time.

CMPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.